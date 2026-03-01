Live Coverage: SpaceX to launch 25 Starlink Satellites from the West Coast

March 1, 2026 Spaceflight Now
File photo: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying another batch of satellites for the company’s Starlink internet service.

Liftoff of the Starlink 17-23 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 1:55:50 a.m. PST (4:55:50 a.m. EST / 0955:50 UTC). The rocket, carrying 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, will take southerly trajectory on departure from the launch site in central California.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage starting about 30 minutes prior to launch.

Falcon 9 booster B1082 will be making its 20th flight since its inaugural flight in January 2024. It previously launched the USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20 and NROL-145 missions, plus 15 Starlink deliveries.

The booster will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

Related Articles

Falcon

SpaceX’s Dragon supply ship returns to Earth

October 25, 2014 Stephen Clark

Wrapping up SpaceX’s fourth operational resupply flight to the International Space Station, a Dragon cargo capsule departed the high-flying research complex, dropped out of orbit and descended to a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean with nearly 3,300 pounds of biological specimens and hardware.