Live Coverage: SpaceX to launch 25 Starlink Satellites from the West Coast

SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying another batch of satellites for the company’s Starlink internet service.

Liftoff of the Starlink 17-23 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 1:55:50 a.m. PST (4:55:50 a.m. EST / 0955:50 UTC). The rocket, carrying 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, will take southerly trajectory on departure from the launch site in central California.

Falcon 9 booster B1082 will be making its 20th flight since its inaugural flight in January 2024. It previously launched the USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20 and NROL-145 missions, plus 15 Starlink deliveries.

The booster will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean.