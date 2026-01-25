Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 25 Starlink satellites to polar, low Earth orbit

January 25, 2026 Will Robinson-Smith
File: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands in launch position at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base ahead of the launch of the NROL-57 mission. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX plans to launch 25 of its Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites from California on Sunday morning.

The Starlink 17-20 mission will send the broadband satellites into a polar low Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a southerly trajectory upon leaving Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PST (12:30 p.m. EST / 1730 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to launch.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1097. This will be its sixth flight after launching Sentinel-6B, the Twilight ride share and three batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1097 is set to land on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 173rd landing on this vessel and the 563rd booster landing for SpaceX to date.

Related Articles

Falcon

SpaceX’s Dragon supply ship returns to Earth

October 25, 2014 Stephen Clark

Wrapping up SpaceX’s fourth operational resupply flight to the International Space Station, a Dragon cargo capsule departed the high-flying research complex, dropped out of orbit and descended to a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean with nearly 3,300 pounds of biological specimens and hardware.