SpaceX launches first West Coast Starlink mission of 2026

Update Jan. 21 1:20 a.m. EST (0620 UTC): SpaceX landed its Falcon 9 booster on its drone ship.

SpaceX launched its first West Coast Starlink mission of the year to send its satellites into a polar low Earth orbit.

The Starlink 17-30 mission adds 25 Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites to the company’s megaconstellation. This was SpaceX’s sixth Starlink mission so far in 2026.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base happened at 9:47:29 p.m. PST (12:47:29 a.m. EST / 0547:29 UTC). The rocket flew on a southerly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1093. This was its 10th flight after launching two flights for the Space Development Agency and seven previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This was the 172nd landing on this vessel and the 562nd orbital booster landing for SpaceX.