Falcon 9 launch of 29 Starlink satellite from the Kennedy Space Center is on hold

SpaceX has put on hold its plan to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. A new launch date has not been announced.

The Starlink 6-99 mission will add another 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to its broadband internet constellation in low Earth orbit. The company has launched more than 3,000 of its Starlink satellites so far in 2025.

Liftoff winds were expected to be an issue at the opening of the original launch window on Monday. Also booster recovery weather was listed as a low to moderate risk. When it does launch, the Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a south-easterly trajectory upon leaving Florida’s Space Coast.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number 1094. This will be its sixth flight following the launches of missions like Crew-11, Ax-4 and Cygnus NG-23.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1094 will target an autonomous landing on the drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ positioned in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of the Bahamas. This will be the 146th landing on this vessel and the 552nd booster landing to date for SpaceX.