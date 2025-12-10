Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 160th Falcon 9 rocket of 2025

SpaceX is aiming for pre-dawn launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning. The flight will be the 160th of a Falcon 9 rocket so far in 2025.

The Starlink 15-11 mission will see the company add another 27 broadband internet satellites to its growing megaconstellation in low Earth orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 3:40 a.m. PST (6:40 a.m. EST / 1140 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster, 1082. This will be its 18th flight following missions, like USSF-62, NROL-145 and OneWeb Launch 20.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1082 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 169th landing on this vessel and 548th booster landing to date.