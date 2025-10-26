Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from California

SpaceX will continue its rapid pace of launches Monday with the flight of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Starlink 11-21 mission will add another 28 more of the V2 Mini iteration of the satellites into low Earth orbit. An on-time liftoff would break the record for the fastest pad turnaround for SpaceX’s West Coast launch pad, coming just under 55 hours since the Starlink 11-12 mission on Saturday. The company has already set turnaround records this month on both coasts.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is currently scheduled for 2:12 p.m. PDT (5:12 p.m. EDT / 2112 UTC). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number B1082 to launch this mission. This will be its 17th flight following USSF-62, NROL-145, OneWeb Launch 20 and 13 batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1082 will target an autonomous landing on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’. If successful, this will be the 161st touch down on this vessel and the 525th booster landing to date. It will also be the 98th missions supporting SpaceX’s Starlink constellation this year.