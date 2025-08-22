Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is planning to launch of its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday.

The Starlink 17-6 mission will add another 24 satellites to the low Earth orbit constellation. With a successful completion of this mission, SpaceX will have launched more than 1,800 of its Starlink satellites in 2025 alone.

SpaceX is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:02 a.m. PDT (1:02 p.m. EDT / 1702 UTC). It will be the 27th Starlink launch from Vandenberg this year.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1081, to launch this mission, which will be its 17th flight. Its previous launches included NASA’s PACE, NASA’s TRACERS and Crew-7.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1081 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be. The 146th booster landing on that vessel and the 491st booster landing to date.