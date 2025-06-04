Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 50th Starlink mission of 2025 on Wednesday afternoon Falcon 9 flight from California

SpaceX is back at the launch pad for a midweek flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Starlink 11-22 mission will the company’s 50th Starlink launch of the year.

Launch teams are targeting a liftoff of their Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 4:28 p.m. PDT (7:28 p.m. EDT, 2338 UTC) on Wednesday.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The Wednesday mission will the 26th flight for Falcon 9 first stage booster tail number B1063. It previously launched a trio of missions for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA’s DART spacecraft and 17 batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1063 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This will be the 134th landing on this vessel and the 457th booster landing to date, if all goes well.