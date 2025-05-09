Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 26 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

Update May 9, 7:10 p.m. EDT: SpaceX pushed back the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX is preparing for first Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force of the month, after previously scrubbing the flight nearly a week ago.

The Starlink 15-3 mission was previously schedule to launch on Saturday, May 3, before SpaceX pushed it a day and then punted to Friday, May 9. The company didn’t state a reason for the launch delays.

When it lifts off, the Falcon 9 rocket will fly a south-easterly trajectory from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). Liftoff is targeting 5:19 p.m. PDT (8:19 p.m. EDT, 0019 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number 1081, to launch this mission. It will launch for a 14th time after previously flying Crew-7, CRS-29, two Transporter rideshare missions and NASA’s PACE spacecraft.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1081 will target a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 128th booster landing on that vessel and the 441st booster landing to date.

Those on in the Southwest part of the United States will likely see far more Falcon 9 rocket launches this year compared to years past. In March, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepted the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) from the Department of the Air Force to allow SpaceX to increase the number of launches from SLC-4E from 36 up to 50.