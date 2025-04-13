Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 27 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to set a new rocket reuse record with its planned Sunday Starlink flight.

Falcon booster, tail number 1067, will launch for a record-setting 27th time, further cementing its position as the flight leader among SpaceX’s fleet. It will support the launch of 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites heading into low Earth orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is targeting 10:34 p.m. EDT (0234 UTC). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to launch.

Continuing the trend seen during the Saturday night launch of the Starlink 12-17 mission, launch weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a greater than 95 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff.

Meteorologists forecast Sunday’s launch opportunity to fit within a stretch of “several days of dry weather with seasonable temperatures across the Spaceport.”

The 27th outing for B1067 comes nearly four years after it launched its first mission, CRS-22 on June 3, 2021. It’s three most recent missions were all in support of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1067 will target a touchdown on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will be the 115th landing on JRTI and the 431st booster landing to date.

The Starlink 6-73 mission will also be the 460th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket to date.