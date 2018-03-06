Photos: Falcon 9 rocket lights up the night with launch for Hispasat

SpaceX’s 50th Falcon 9 rocket flight took off from Florida’s Space Coast shortly after midnight Tuesday with the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite, firing into a moonlit night sky with 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

Nine Merlin engines steered the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket eastward from Cape Canaveral, and the SpaceX-built launcher’s upper stage delivered the Hispasat 30W-6 communications craft to a geostationary transfer orbit around 33 minutes after liftoff.

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT) Tuesday.

Read our full story on the launch for details.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.