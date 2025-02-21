Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 450th Falcon rocket on Starlink 12-14 mission

Updated 6:26 a.m. EST: Adding information about the booster and the weather conditions for launch.

SpaceX is preparing to launch its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit. The Starlink 12-14 mission will be the 450th launch of a Falcon rocket, accounting for 439 Falcon 9 and 11 Falcon Heavy flights.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 10:19 a.m. EST (1519 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

Coming into this launch opportunity, the 45th Weather Squadron, based at Patrick Space Force Base, forecast an 85 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff.

“Cool, dry air is filtering in today (Thursday) as a high pressure slides into the central US. Due to the position of the high and departing low, a strong pressure gradient has set up over Florida, bringing gusty northerly winds through Friday morning,” meteorologists wrote. “The only concern for tomorrow’s window is Liftoff Winds, as peak speeds may periodically approach limits during the count and launch window.”

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1076, on this mission, which will fly for a 21st time. It’s previous missions include Intelsat IS-40e, CRS-26, Ovzon 3 and 11 other Starlink flights.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1076 will target at landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, it will be the 99th booster landing for ASOG and the 411th booster landing to date.

Among the 23 Starlink satellites on this mission, 13 feature Direct to Cell capabilities. This will be SpaceX’s 15th dedicated Starlink launch of 2025 and 16th that feature Starlink satellites.