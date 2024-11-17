AST SpaceMobile secures multi-launch agreements with Blue Origin, ISRO and SpaceX

A company aiming to bring cell service to unmodified smartphones using a satellite network announced Thursday it had secured its ability to reach low Earth orbit.

During a third quarter earnings call, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) revealed new launch agreements with Blue Origin, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and SpaceX. Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said during the call that the missions would take place over the course of 2025 and 2026.

“AST SpaceMobile has secured launch capacity to ultimately deliver continuous space-based cellular broadband service coverage in key markets, including the United States, Europe, Japan, U.S. government and other strategic markets globally,” Avellan said.

Andrew Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer at AST SpaceMobile, said that the launches “enable us to launch up to approximately 45 Block 2 BlueBird satellites, with options for additional launch vehicles for approximately 60 Block 2 BlueBird satellites.”

“We currently expect our average costs of direct materials and launch expense per satellite for our Block 2 constellation to be in the range of $19 million to $21 million, an increase from our prior estimate of $16 million to $18 million per satellite as a result of actual launch costs recently contracted,” Johnson said.

“Despite this increase, we feel confident that we are striking the proper and responsible balance between securing ample launch capacity and the desired timeline to augment our efforts to achieve continuous coverage in key markets.”

In September, AST SpaceMobile launched five Block 1 BlueBird satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company said those satellites have finished unfolding into their operational configuration and are preparing to go into beta service soon.

“The abiliity to successfully unfold these largest ever satellites is rooted in our innovative design and our 95 percent vertical integration strategy, which is supported by our deep and extensive portfolio of patents in the field of direct-to-device, a market that we pioneer and invented with our Block 1 BlueBirds in orbit,” Avellan said.

“We’re now moving forward with the ongoing integration with our partner networks in the United States. We also filed our special temporary authority request with the FCC. Although we plan to begin beta services in the United States for AT&T and Verizon, our partners will have the full capabilities of our satellites on a non-continued basis across all United States and other key markets globally.”

AST SpaceMobile said its Block 2 constellation will be capable of delivering “peak data transmission speeds up to 120Mbps, supporting voice, full data, and video applications.” These next-generation satellites are also notably bigger than their predecessors.

“The satellites in orbit and Blue Walker 3 are the Block 1 size, so 8 meter by 8 meter arrays. The next size is a 2,400-square-feet array, which is roughly three-and-a-half times bigger than the Block 1. It is what we’re launching going forward,” Avellan said.

Avellan said their next launch will be using IRSO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). From there, he said they will shift their focus to launching with Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which are capable of carrying eight and four Block 2 BlueBird satellites, respectively.

New Glenn taking stage

The announcement was a nod of approval for Blue Origin and its New Glenn rocket, which is working towards its inaugural launch. Blue Origin affirmed in its own press release that “New Glenn’s first launch is on track for this year.”

“Blue Origin’s launch vehicle, New Glenn, offers a seven-meter, enabling twice the payload volume of five-meter class commercial launch systems and is well-suited to launch up to eight of the largest ever Block 2 satellites,” Avellan said.

“It’s an honor to support AST SpaceMobile’s deployment of their next generation BlueBird satellites, which will expand connectivity across the globe and positively impact many lives,” said Dave Limp, CEO, Blue Origin, in a statement. “New Glenn is purpose-built for these kinds of innovative and ambitious missions.”

Earlier this year, New Glenn was slated for its first launch in October with a mission to send a pair of spacecraft on their way to Mars for NASA. However, the rocket wasn’t ready in time and the NASA mission was delayed to early 2025.

With the change, Blue Origin said its first launch instead would feature its Blue Ring payload adaptor as the main payload, without disclosing if any customers would be flying. It said the mission, called ‘DarkSky-1’ (DS-1), was being moved up from December to November, but as of Nov. 16, a launch date has not been announced.

“The lessons learned from this DS-1 mission will provide a leap forward for Blue Ring and its ability to provide greater access to multiple orbits, bringing us closer to our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth,” said Paul Ebertz, Senior Vice President of Blue Origin’s In-Space Systems, in a statement.

After rolling its first stage, with all seven BE-4 engines integrated, to its hangar at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Blue Origin said next up would be an integrated rocket static fire test at the pad. The first and second stages of the 320-foot-tall (98 meter) rocket were integrated on Nov. 12.