News from the Press Site: Business of Starlink and Boeing’s Starliner prepares to launch – News from the Press Site

News from the Press Site: Business of Starlink and Boeing's Starliner prepares to launch

May 31, 2024 Will Robinson-Smith

In this week’s edition of News from the Press Site, Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith is joined by Mike Wall, Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com; and Caleb Henry, Director of Research at Quilty Space.

The panel discusses pending launch of Boeing’s first crewed Starliner mission to the International Space Station, the progress towards SpaceX’s fourth flight of its Starship rocket, the business and the increasing number of climate observing satellites launching to space.

