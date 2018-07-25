July 25, 2018
Photos: Falcon 9 ready for launch from California

July 25, 2018 Stephen Clark

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket loaded with 10 Iridium Next communications satellite is awaiting a predawn launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

The Falcon 9 launcher, flying in SpaceX’s latest “Block 5” configuration, is set to lift off at 4:39:30 a.m. PDT (7:39:30 a.m. EDT; 1139:30 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg.

These photos show the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket standing on its launch pad Tuesday afternoon as photographers set up remote cameras to capture the Falcon 9’s fiery liftoff.

Wednesday’s launch will be SpaceX’s 14th mission of the year, and the 59th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket overall since June 2010. It will be the 11th SpaceX launch from Vandenberg.

Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

