Photos: Firefly’s second Alpha rocket raised on launch pad

These photos show Firefly Aerospace’s second Alpha rocket as it was raised on its launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sept. 10. Photographers captured these views on the eve of the rocket’s planned test flight carrying seven small satellites into orbit.

The 96.7-foot-tall (29.5-meter) Alpha rocket is designed to carry more than a half-ton of payload mass into a polar sun-synchronous orbit. The launch window Sunday, Sept. 11, opens at 3 p.m. PDT (6 p.m. EDT; 2200 GMT).

The Alpha rocket will blast off from Space Launch Complex 2-West at Vandenberg, a facility previously used for United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket missions. The last Delta 2 rocket launched from there in 2018, and the site is now leased by Firefly Aerospace.

