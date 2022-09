Former NASA astronaut Doug Hurley visited with Spaceflight Now before the launch of the Artemis 1 lunar test flight. Hurley is a veteran of two space shuttle missions and commanded the first piloted test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2020. He is now a senior director of business development at Northrop Grumman, supplier of the Space Launch System’s solid rocket boosters.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.