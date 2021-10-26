October 26, 2021
Live coverage: Crew-3 astronauts head to Kennedy Space Center for launch

October 26, 2021 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of preparations for the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission carrying NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer on a flight to the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

