September 20, 2021
Breaking News

Photos: Inspiration4 launches from Kennedy Space Center

September 20, 2021 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

The first all-private crew to fly into Earth orbit launched Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, streaking into space on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket powered by nine Merlin main engines.

The 215-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket lifted off from pad 39A at Kennedy at 8:02:56 p.m. EDT on Sept. 15 (0002:56 GMT on Sept. 16) to kick off a three-day journey in space.

The four-person Inspiration4 crew rode into orbit seated in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft.

Led by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman who funded the mission, the four civilian space travelers trained for six months to prepare for the flight. Inspiration4’s mission ended Sept. 18 with a successful splashdown of the Crew Dragon capsule in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Cape Canaveral.

Inspiration4 was the first all-private, non-government crew to launch into low Earth orbit. Isaacman was joined on the mission by Sian Proctor, community college professor and artist, Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant and cancer survivor, and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography\
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography
Credit: Michael Cain / Spaceflight Now / Coldlife Photography

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2021 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Spaceflight Now