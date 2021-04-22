Crew-2 mission timeline

The timeline below covers major vehicle and crew activities during the Crew-2 countdown and rendezvous with the International Space Station. All times assume liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:49:02 a.m. EDT (0949:02 GMT) on Friday, April 23. All times in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-4).

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

11:09 p.m. EDT: Crew wakeup

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

12:19:02 a.m. EDT: Chief engineer launch readiness briefing

Chief engineer launch readiness briefing 12:49:02 a.m. EDT: Launch shift arrives in Firing Room 4; Dragon IMU align/configure for launch

Launch shift arrives in Firing Room 4; Dragon IMU align/configure for launch 1:19:02 a.m. EDT: Dragon prop pressurization

Dragon prop pressurization 1:29:02 a.m. EDT: Crew weather brief

Crew weather brief 1:30 a.m. EDT: NASA TV coverage begins

NASA TV coverage begins 1:39:02 a.m. EDT: Crew handoff to SpaceX

Crew handoff to SpaceX 1:49:02 a.m. EDT: Suit donning and checkouts

Suit donning and checkouts 1:49:02 a.m. EDT: Launch director readiness poll for advance team to enter Blast Danger Area

Launch director readiness poll for advance team to enter Blast Danger Area 1:54:02 a.m. EDT: Advance team travels to pad 39A

Advance team travels to pad 39A 1:59:02 a.m. EDT: ISS state vector uploaded to Dragon

ISS state vector uploaded to Dragon 2:29:02 a.m. EDT: Crew walkout from Neil Armstrong O&C Building

Crew walkout from Neil Armstrong O&C Building 2:34:02 a.m. EDT: Crew departs for pad 39A in Tesla Model Xs

Crew departs for pad 39A in Tesla Model Xs 2:54:02 a.m. EDT: Crew arrives at pad 39A

Crew arrives at pad 39A 3:14:02 a.m. EDT: Astronauts ingress into Crew Dragon

Astronauts ingress into Crew Dragon 3:29:02 a.m. EDT: Crew communications checks

Crew communications checks 3:34:02 a.m. EDT: Verify ready for seat rotation

Verify ready for seat rotation 3:35:02 a.m. EDT: Suit leak checks

Suit leak checks 3:54:02 a.m. EDT: Hatch closed for flight

Hatch closed for flight 5:04:02 a.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for propellant load

SpaceX launch director verifies go for propellant load 5:07:02 a.m. EDT: Crew access arm retracts

Crew access arm retracts 5:11:02 a.m. EDT: Launch escape system armed

Launch escape system armed 5:14:02 a.m. EDT: 1st and 2nd stage RP-1 fuel load begins; 1st stage LOX load begins

1st and 2nd stage RP-1 fuel load begins; 1st stage LOX load begins 5:33:02 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX load begins

2nd stage LOX load begins 5:42:02 a.m. EDT: 1st stage engine chill begins

1st stage engine chill begins 5:44:02 a.m. EDT: Dragon transitions to internal power

Dragon transitions to internal power 5:44:32 a.m. EST: Strongback retraction begins

Strongback retraction begins 5:44:42 a.m. EDT: 1st stage fully loaded with RP-1

1st stage fully loaded with RP-1 5:45:22 a.m. EDT: Autonomous Flight Termination System final setup

Autonomous Flight Termination System final setup 5:45:57 a.m. EDT: M-Vac engine igniter purge

M-Vac engine igniter purge 5:46:02 a.m. EDT: 1st stage LOX tank full; Strongback at ~1.7 degrees

1st stage LOX tank full; Strongback at ~1.7 degrees 5:47:02 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX tank full

2nd stage LOX tank full 5:48:02 a.m. EDT: Flight computer starts final pre-flight checks; F9 prop tanks pressurize for flight

Flight computer starts final pre-flight checks; F9 prop tanks pressurize for flight 5:48:17 a.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch

SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch 5:48:59 a.m. EDT: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence

5:49:02 a.m. EDT: Liftoff

5:49:02 a.m. EDT: Stage 1a abort mode

Stage 1a abort mode 5:49:12 a.m. EDT: Pitch kick

Pitch kick 5:49:55 a.m. EDT: Stage 1 throttle bucket

Stage 1 throttle bucket 5:50:04 a.m. EDT: Max-Q

Max-Q 5:50:11 a.m. EDT: Mach 1

Mach 1 5:50:16 a.m. EDT: Stage 1b abort mode

Stage 1b abort mode 5:51:37 a.m. EDT: Stage 2a abort mode

Stage 2a abort mode 5:51:38 a.m. EDT: MECO; 1st stage engines cut off

MECO; 1st stage engines cut off 5:51:41 a.m. EDT: Stage separation

Stage separation 5:51:49 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage’s M-Vac engine ignites

2nd stage’s M-Vac engine ignites 5:53:22 a.m. EDT: Bermuda ground station acquires F9 and Dragon signals

Bermuda ground station acquires F9 and Dragon signals 5:56:29 a.m. EDT: 1st stage entry burn

5:57:49 a.m. EDT: SECO-1; 2nd stage M-Vac engine shuts down; Orbit insertion

5:58:05 a.m. EDT: 1st stage landing burn

1st stage landing burn 5:58:32 a.m. EDT: 1st stage landing on droneship

1st stage landing on droneship 6:01:00 a.m. EDT: Dragon separates from 2nd stage; Begin Draco thruster checkouts

Dragon separates from 2nd stage; Begin Draco thruster checkouts 6:02:04 a.m. EDT: Dragon nosecone open sequence begins

Dragon nosecone open sequence begins 6:38:25 a.m. EDT: Phase burn using Draco thrusters

Phase burn using Draco thrusters 7:30 a.m. EDT: Post-launch news conference on NASA TV

Post-launch news conference on NASA TV 8:00 a.m. EDT: Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time)

Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time) 2:00 p.m. EDT: Crew-2 sleep shift begins

Crew-2 sleep shift begins 5:30 p.m. EDT: ISS crew sleep shift begins

ISS crew sleep shift begins 9:25:04 p.m. EDT: Boost burn using Draco thrusters

Boost burn using Draco thrusters 10:00 p.m. EDT: Crew-2 wakeup

Crew-2 wakeup 10:10:32 p.m. EDT: Close burn using Draco thrusters

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

12:00 a.m. EDT: Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time)

Crew downlink opportunity (approximate time) 12:06:46 a.m. EDT: Transfer burn using Draco thrusters

Transfer burn using Draco thrusters 12:53:12 a.m. EDT: Coelliptic burn using Draco thrusters

Coelliptic burn using Draco thrusters 2:00 a.m. EDT: ISS crew wakeup

ISS crew wakeup 2:10 a.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 30 kilometers from ISS

Crew Dragon range 30 kilometers from ISS 2:48:56 a.m. EDT: Out of Plane burn using Draco thrusters

Out of Plane burn using Draco thrusters 3:01 a.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 15 kilometers from ISS

Crew Dragon range 15 kilometers from ISS 3:15 a.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for approach initiation burn

Go/no go decision for approach initiation burn 3:18 a.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 10 kilometers from ISS

Crew Dragon range 10 kilometers from ISS 3:40 a.m. EDT: Approach initiation burn; Crew Dragon range 7.5 kilometers from ISS

Approach initiation burn; Crew Dragon range 7.5 kilometers from ISS 4:05 a.m. EDT: Approach initiation midcourse burn

Approach initiation midcourse burn 4:15 a.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to enter ISS keep out sphere (a 200-meter zone around the ISS)

Go/no go decision to enter ISS keep out sphere (a 200-meter zone around the ISS) 4:25 a.m. EDT: Waypoint Zero arrival (400 meters below ISS)

Waypoint Zero arrival (400 meters below ISS) 4:39 a.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to approach Waypoint 2

Go/no go decision to approach Waypoint 2 4:49 a.m. EDT: Docking axis/Waypoint 1 arrival (220 meters in front of ISS)

Docking axis/Waypoint 1 arrival (220 meters in front of ISS) 5:00 a.m. EDT: Waypoint 2 arrival and hold (20 meters from ISS)

Waypoint 2 arrival and hold (20 meters from ISS) 5:01 a.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for docking

Go/no go decision for docking 5:05 a.m. EDT: Resume approach from Waypoint 2 (20 meters from ISS)

5:10 a.m. EDT: Contact and capture at IDA-2 on forward port of the Harmony module

5:23 a.m. EDT: Docking sequence complete; All hooks closed; Power umbilicals mated

Docking sequence complete; All hooks closed; Power umbilicals mated 5:35 a.m. EDT: Leak checks begin between Crew Dragon and ISS

Leak checks begin between Crew Dragon and ISS 7:00 a.m. EDT: Leak checks complete; Vestibule pressurization

Leak checks complete; Vestibule pressurization 7:15 a.m. EDT: Hatch opening; Crew-2 astronauts enter ISS

Hatch opening; Crew-2 astronauts enter ISS 7:45 a.m. EDT: Welcome ceremony

Welcome ceremony 2:29 p.m. EDT: Crew safety briefing

Crew safety briefing 5:30 p.m. EDT: ISS crew sleep begins

ISS crew sleep begins 5:49 p.m. EDT: Crew-2 sleep begins

