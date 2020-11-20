Photos: Four astronauts launch aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

These images show the liftoff of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft on top of a 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying four astronauts on an expedition to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from pad 39A at 7:27:17 p.m. EST on Nov. 15 (0027:17 GMT on Nov. 16) with NASA commander Mike Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

The Falcon 9 launcher streaked into a clear evening sky, taking aim on the International Space Station as it flew northeast from Florida’s Space Coast powered by nine Merlin 1D engines generating 1.7 million pounds of ground-shaking thrust.

The mission, known as Crew-1, marked the first operational crew rotation flight to the space station with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket.

After a 27-and-a-half hour pursuit, the Crew Dragon Resilience spaceship autonomously docked with the space station at 11:01 p.m. EST on Nov. 16 (0401 GMT on Nov. 17). A few hours later, Hopkins and his crewmates floated into the space station to join three crew members already living aboard the orbiting research lab.

