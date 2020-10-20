October 20, 2020
Breaking News

Live coverage: OSIRIS-REx descending toward asteroid Bennu for sampling run

October 20, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu and return it to Earth. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV

Clean Feed of Mission Support Area

Real-Time Simulation

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!