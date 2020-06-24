June 25, 2020
Live coverage: SpaceX tests Falcon 9, but doesn’t confirm plans for Thursday launch

June 24, 2020 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s tenth batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket test-fired its engines at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT) Wednesday. Credit: Spaceflight Now

