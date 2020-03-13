Live coverage: Falcon 9 rocket rolled out to pad 39A for test-firing and launch

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s sixth batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
