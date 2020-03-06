March 6, 2020
Breaking News

Live coverage: Falcon 9 launch and landing set for Friday night in Florida

March 6, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX’s 20th operational Dragon resupply flight to the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV

SpaceX Webcast

NASA TV coverage of the Falcon 9 launch begins at 11:30 p.m. EST (0430 GMT). SpaceX’s webcast will begin at approximately 11:35 p.m. EST (0435 GMT).

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!