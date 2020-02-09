Atlas 5/Solar Orbiter launch timeline

This is the launch timeline to be followed by the Atlas 5 rocket’s ascent into orbit from Cape Canaveral with the European-built Solar Orbiter spacecraft to study the sun.

Launch is scheduled 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday (0403 GMT Monday) at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

The 189-foot-tall (57.6-meter) rocket will arc to the southeast from Florida’s Space Coast on its first flight of the year. It will be the 82nd Atlas 5 launch overall since United Launch Alliance’s workhorse rocket debuted in August 2002.

The timeline below ends with the conclusion of the primary mission, the deployment of the Solar Orbiter spacecraft on an interplanetary escape trajectory into heliocentric orbit to begin its mission studying the sun.

T+00:00.0: Liftoff

T+00:1:09: Max Q

T+02:19.8 Jettison SRB

T+04:03.4 Main Engine Cutoff

T+04:09.4 Stage Separation

T+04:19.4 Centaur Ignition 1

T+04:27.3: Nose Cone Jettison

T+12:14.1: Centaur MECO 1

T+42:57.9 Centaur Ignition 2

T+49:50.8 Centaur Cutoff 2

T+52:39.9 Spacecraft Separation