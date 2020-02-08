Live coverage: Atlas 5 arrives at launch pad with Solar Orbiter

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter mission developed in partnership with NASA. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV’s live video coverage of the Atlas 5 launch will begin at 10:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 9 (0330 GMT on Feb. 10). Spaceflight Now members can watch a live view of the launch pad. Become a member today and support our coverage.