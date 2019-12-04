December 4, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: Falcon 9 in the starting blocks for space station resupply run

December 4, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Ready for a resupply run to the International Space Station, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was raised vertical at Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad Wednesday ahead of a planned liftoff with more than 5,700 pounds of science experiments and crew supplies.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket and a Dragon supply ship is scheduled for liftoff from pad 40 at 12:51:58 p.m. EST (1751:58 GMT) Wednesday to begin a three-day trek to the space station.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster, designed No. 59 in SpaceX’s inventory, is brand new. The Dragon capsule is a veteran of two previous trips to the space station in 2014 and 2017.

See our Mission Status Center for live coverage.

Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket stands 213 feet (65 meters) tall. Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Four titanium grid fins will help guide the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster toward landing on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
The Dragon cargo capsule flying on the SpaceX CRS-19 mission previously flew to the station on the CRS-4 an CRS-11 resupply flights in 2014 and 2017. Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!