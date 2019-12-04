Photos: Falcon 9 in the starting blocks for space station resupply run

Ready for a resupply run to the International Space Station, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was raised vertical at Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad Wednesday ahead of a planned liftoff with more than 5,700 pounds of science experiments and crew supplies.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket and a Dragon supply ship is scheduled for liftoff from pad 40 at 12:51:58 p.m. EST (1751:58 GMT) Wednesday to begin a three-day trek to the space station.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster, designed No. 59 in SpaceX’s inventory, is brand new. The Dragon capsule is a veteran of two previous trips to the space station in 2014 and 2017.

