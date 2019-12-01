December 2, 2019
Video: Drone footage of Starliner’s rollout to launch pad

December 1, 2019 Stephen Clark

Video credit: NASA

The first Boeing Starliner spacecraft designed to fly to the International Space Station rolled out of the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, Nov. 21.

A specially-outfitted carrier truck transported the capsule to Launch Complex 41 a few miles away, where United Launch Alliance teams mated the spacecraft to the top of an Atlas 5 rocket for launch an unpiloted Orbital Flight Test to the space station.

The Orbital Flight Test is a precursor to the first Starliner mission with astronauts.

The Boeing-built crew capsule is scheduled for launch no earlier than Dec. 17 at 7:47 a.m. EST (1247 GMT).

