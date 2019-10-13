October 14, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: Proton fires off the launch pad with two U.S.-built satellites

October 13, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Six RD-276 engines powered a Russian Proton rocket off the launch pad Wednesday at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, boosting a television broadcast payload for Eutelsat and the first commercial robotic satellite servicing spacecraft into orbit.

The 191-foot-tall (58.2-meter) Proton rocket lifted off from pad 39 at the Site 200 complex at Baikonur at 1017:56 GMT (6:17:56 a.m. EDT).

Liftoff occurred at 3:17 p.m. local time at Baikonur with the Eutelsat 5 West B communications satellite and the first Mission Extension Vehicle, which will attempt the first-ever docking with another spacecraft near geostationary orbit, located more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) above the equator.

Nearly 16 hours later, the Proton rocket’s Breeze M upper stage released the two satellites into an on-target supersynchronous transfer orbit. The two spacecraft will use their own thrusters to maneuver into their final orbits.

Wednesday’s mission was the first managed by International Launch Services since 2017. ILS is a U.S.-based, Russian-owned firm responsible for sales of Proton launch services on the commercial market.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos
Credit: Roscosmos

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!