Delta 4 rocket’s launch timeline with GPS 3 SV02

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket will deliver the U.S. Air Force’s second GPS 3-series navigation satellite into an elliptical transfer orbit nearly two hours after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Liftoff is scheduled during a launch window opening at 9:00:30 a.m. EDT (1300:30 GMT) Thursday. The window extends to 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT).

See our Mission Status Center for live updates on the countdown and flight.

T+00:00:00 — Liftoff

T+00:00:58.5 — Max-Q

T+00:01:40.0 — Solid Rocket Motor Separation

T+00:03:55.9 — Booster Engine Cutoff

T+00:04:02.4 — Stage Separation

T+00:04:16.9 — First Second Stage Ignition

T+00:04:26.9 — Payload Fairing Jettison

T+00:13:33.1 — First Second Stage Engine Shutdown

T+01:06:47.3 — Second Stage Engine Restart

T+01:10:14.6 — Second Stage Engine Shutdown

T+01:55:26.6 — GPS 3 SV02 “Magellan” Separation