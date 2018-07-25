Launch timeline for Iridium’s seventh launch with SpaceX

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the another set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Wednesday at 4:39 a.m. PDT (7:39 a.m. EDT; 1139 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:12: Max-Q

T+0:02:24: MECO

T+0:02:27: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:29: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:11: Fairing Jettison

T+0:05:39: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:07:17: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:33: SECO 1

T+0:51:28: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:51:37: SECO 2

T+0:56:38: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:11:38: End Iridium Deployments

