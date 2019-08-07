Photos: Atlas 5 rocket rolls out to launch pad 41

Set to fly in its most powerful configuration with five solid rocket boosters, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket rolled out to Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad Tuesday in preparation for a planned blastoff two days later with a U.S. military communications satellite.

The rollout two days before launch began around 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) Tuesday. Less than an hour later, the Atlas 5 rocket was in the starting blocks at pad 41 after a 1,800-foot (550-meter) journey from ULA’s nearby Vertical Integration Facility.

The Air Force’s fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF, communications satellite is fastened on top of the Atlas 5 rocket, inside a 17.7-foot-wide (5.4-meter) nose fairing. Built by Lockheed Martin with a Northrop Grumman-made nuclear-hardened secure communications payload, the AEHF 5 satellite will enable video, voice and data links between government leaders and military commanders.

The AEHF 5 spacecraft joins four previous AEHF satellites launched on Atlas 5 rockets in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2018.

The 197-foot-tall (60-meter) Atlas 5 rocket is set for liftoff in a two-hour window opening at 5:44 a.m. EDT (0944 GMT) Thursday.

More photos of the Atlas 5’s rollout are posted below. See our Mission Status Center for live coverage of the countdown and launch.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.