Delta 4 rocket’s launch timeline with WGS 10

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket will deliver the U.S. Air Force’s tenth Wideband Global SATCOM communications satellite to a supersynchronous transfer orbit around 37 minutes after lifting off from Cape Canaveral.

Liftoff is scheduled during a launch window opening at 6:56 p.m. EDT (2256 GMT) Friday. The window extends to 9:05 p.m. EDT (0105 GMT).

T+00:00:00 — Liftoff

T+00:00:47.2 — Max-Q

T+00:01:40.0 — Solid Rocket Motor Separation

T+00:03:19.0 — Payload Fairing Jettison

T+00:03:55.8 — Booster Engine Cutoff

T+00:04:02.3 — Stage Separation

T+00:04:15.3 — First Second Stage Ignition

T+00:19:29.6 — First Second Stage Engine Shutdown

T+00:29:29.6 — Second Stage Engine Restart

T+00:32:50.0 — Second Stage Engine Shutdown