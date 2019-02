Photos: Falcon 9 flight marks Cape Canaveral’s first launch of 2019

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

The first launch from Cape Canaveral this year placed into orbit an Indonesian communications satellite, a privately-funded Israeli moon lander, and an experimental space surveillance microsatellite for the U.S. Air Force.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket fired into a starry sky over Florida’s Space Coast at 8:45 p.m. EST on Feb. 21 (0145 GMT Feb. 22) with the U.S.-built, Indonesian-owned Nusantara Satu communications satellite.

It was the first launch from Cape Canaveral in 2019, and the second SpaceX mission of the year after a Jan. 11 liftoff from  California.

The Israeli Beresheet lunar lander, funded by donations from private donors and companies, accompanied the rocket into orbit, beginning a seven-week journey before targeting landing on the moon April 11. The Air Force Research Laboratory’s S5 space situational awareness demonstration satellite also rode into orbit on the Falcon 9 rocket on a rideshare opportunity provided by Spaceflight, a small satellite launch broker.

