Launch timeline for SpaceX’s 15th space station resupply mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will go from Cape Canaveral to low Earth orbit in less than 10 minutes Friday with a Dragon capsule heading for the International Space Station carrying more than 5,900 pounds of supplies and experiments.

Liftoff is set for 0942 GMT (5:42 a.m. EDT) Friday from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad.

It will be the 57th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and SpaceX’s 12th launch of the year. Working under contract to NASA, Friday’s launch will be the 15th of least 26 SpaceX resupply missions to depart for the space station.

SpaceX does not intend to recover the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage on Friday’s mission. The booster is already a veteran of one launch in April, when it propelled NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite toward orbit.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

T+0:01:19: Max Q

T+0:02:45: MECO

T+0:02:48: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:56: Second Stage Ignition

T+0:08:31: SECO

T+0:09:31: Dragon Separation

T+0:11:00: Solar Arrays Deployed

