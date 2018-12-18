December 18, 2018
Live coverage: SpaceX scrubs GPS satellite launch

December 18, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with the U.S. Air Force’s GPS 3 SV01 navigation satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter. Spaceflight Now Members can watch a live view of Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad and listen to the SpaceX launch team run through final countdown procedures.

SpaceX’s live video webcast begins around 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.

