August 3, 2018
Watch live as NASA announces astronaut crews for new U.S. spacecraft

August 3, 2018 Spaceflight Now

NASA is announcing the astronauts who will fly the first crewed test flights of the SpaceX Dragon 2 and Boeing Starliner capsules next year. The event at the Johnson Space Center is due to get underway at 11am EDT (1500 GMT). Read our preview story.

Video: NASA TV.

