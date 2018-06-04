Video: Falcon 9 soars into space with SES 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video credit: SpaceX

Watch a replay of the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral shortly after midnight Monday with the SES 12 communications satellite.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket took off at 12:45 a.m. EDT (0445 GMT) Monday from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad, and headed east over the Atlantic Ocean.

About 32 minutes later, the Falcon 9’s upper stage deployed the Airbus-built SES 12 telecom payload into a “supersynchronous” transfer orbit stretching more than 36,000 miles (58,000 kilometers) above Earth. The satellite’s on-board electric propulsion system will maneuver the craft into a circular geostationary orbit around 22,300 miles (35,800 kilometers) over the equator in the next few months.

