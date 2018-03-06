Video: Deployment of the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite from the Falcon 9 rocket

The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite, set to begin a 15-year telecommunications mission, deployed from the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket around 33 minutes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Tuesday.

The powerful commercial telecom craft rode SpaceX’s 50th Falcon 9 rocket flight into geostationary transfer orbit following a liftoff from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT) Tuesday.

Tuesday’s launch marked the 50th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the fourth Falcon 9 flight of 2018. SpaceX has also logged one launch of the powerful triple-body Falcon Heavy rocket this year, bringing the company’s tally for 2018 to five missions.

