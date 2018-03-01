Video: Replay of Atlas 5’s launch with GOES-S weather satellite

NOAA’s GOES-S weather satellite, the latest in a series of meteorological observatories dating back to 1975, lifted off Thursday from Cape Canaveral aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket.

The 197-foot-tall (60-meter) rocket launched at 5:02 p.m. EST (2202 GMT) from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad, and headed east atop 2.1 million pounds of thrust from its RD-180 main engine and four solid rocket boosters.

