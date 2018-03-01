Photos: Atlas 5 treks from hangar to launch pad with GOES-S weather satellite

Rolling out on the eve of liftoff with the GOES-S weather satellite, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket journeyed 1,800 feet from its vertical assembly hangar to Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad Wednesday.

Riding a 1.4-million-pound mobile launch platform, the Atlas 5 emerged from the Vertical Integration Facility around 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) Wednesday for the trip to nearby Complex 41. Two “trackmobiles” pushed the Atlas 5 and its mobile table along dual rail tracks.

These photos show the Atlas 5’s journey to the pad, along with shots captured Wednesday evening showing the Atlas 5 at dusk.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:02 p.m. EST (2202 GMT) Thursday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

Read more about the launch in our Mission Status Center.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.