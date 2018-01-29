January 30, 2018
Breaking News

Photos: European Ariane 5 rocket climbs into space from French Guiana

January 29, 2018 Stephen Clark

An Ariane 5 rocket soared into orbit from French Guiana on Jan. 25 with the commercial SES 14 and Al Yah 3 communications satellite, but the launcher missed its mark and released the telecom craft into an unplanned orbit.

Officials from SES and Yahsat, the companies which own the two payloads, said their satellites will recover from the off-target launch and still be able to achieve their commercial telecom missions.

The 180-foot-tall (55-meter) rocket blasted off from the Guiana Space Center on the northern coast of South America at 2220 GMT (5:20 p.m. EST; 7:20 p.m. French Guiana time) on Jan. 25. It was the 97th flight of an Ariane 5 rocket, and the 241st Ariane rocket mission overall since 1979.

Read details about the mission in our earlier story.

Photos of the launch from Kourou, French Guiana, are posted below, showing the Ariane 5’s liftoff from the ELA-3 launch zone and climb-out from the jungle spaceport, soaring by the moon as it headed over the Atlantic Ocean.

Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Piron
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!