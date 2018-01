The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket was lowered to the horizontal position at launch pad 39A on 27 January 2018 after a successful test firing of its 27 first stage engines. The rocket’s maiden flight is expected to occur soon. This time-lapse video runs at ten times normal speed.

Video: Spaceflight Now.