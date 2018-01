SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket was loaded with propellants Saturday at Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A, as engineers make progress preparing for a hold-down engine firing, and eventually liftoff of the huge commercial launcher.

Spaceflight Now members can watch a live video feed of pad 39A as the Falcon Heavy is prepared for a test-firing. Become a member today to support our coverage and receive exclusive content.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.