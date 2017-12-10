Launch timeline for the Electron rocket’s second test flight

EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated at 8:40 p.m. EST Sunday (0140 GMT Monday) after first launch attempt scrubbed.

Rocket Lab’s light-class Electron launcher is set to take off on its second orbital test flight from New Zealand, aiming to deliver three small shoebox-sized CubeSats into low Earth orbit for Planet and Spire.

The two-stage, 55-foot-tall (17-meter) rocket could take off as soon as 8:30 p.m. EST Monday (0130 GMT Tuesday) from Rocket Lab’s commercial launch complex on Mahia Peninsula on New Zealand’s North Island.

The privately-developed Electron launcher is making its second flight after its maiden flight in May reached space, but faltered before reaching orbit. While the second flight is still considered a test — Rocket Lab has christened the mission “Still Testing” — three CubeSats are on-board from California-based companies Planet and Spire.

The timeline posted below is accompanied by animation provided by Rocket Lab that illustrates the approximate appearance of the major flight events.

Data source: Rocket Lab

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:20: Max-Q

T+0:02:30: MECO

T+0:02:34: First Stage Separation

T+0:02:36: Second Stage Ignition

T+0:03:04: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:14: SECO

T+0:08:31: Payload Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.