Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the Zuma payload for the U.S. government. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

The Falcon 9’s two-hour launch window opens at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday (0100 GMT Thursday) from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX’s live video webcast begins around 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.