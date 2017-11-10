November 10, 2017
Breaking News

Live coverage: Antares rocket set for launch Saturday from Virginia

November 10, 2017 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Antares rocket from Virginia with Orbital ATK’s eighth operational Cygnus resupply flight to the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!