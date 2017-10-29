Video: Falcon 9 rocket raised vertical at pad 39A

On the eve of liftoff with a Korean communications satellite, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was lifted upright Sunday at launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is set for launch at 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT) Monday at the opening of a 144-minute window. The Koreasat 5A communications satellite, designed to support Internet connectivity, television broadcasts and maritime services, is enclosed within the Falcon 9’s nose shroud.

Monday’s mission will mark the 44th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the 16th Falcon 9 launch this year, as SpaceX continues on a pace to conduct at least 19 missions in 2017.

