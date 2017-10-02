Live coverage: Falcon 9 rocket test-fired in Florida

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
